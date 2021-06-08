Amdocs Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Amdocs Limited found using ticker (DOX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 84.17. Now with the previous closing price of 80.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day MA is 77.27 and the 200 day moving average is 74.19. The market cap for the company is $10,299m. Company Website: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. In addition, the company offers advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.