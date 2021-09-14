Twitter
Amdocs Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Amdocs Limited found using ticker (DOX) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 99 and 80 and has a mean target at 87.75. Now with the previous closing price of 77.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day MA is 77.16 while the 200 day moving average is 77.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,821m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. In addition, the company offers advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

