Amdocs Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Amdocs Limited found using ticker (DOX) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 75.71. With the stocks previous close at 67.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 61.41 and the 200 day moving average is 60.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,884m. Company Website: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. In addition, the company offers revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers; and application-to-person text messaging solutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

