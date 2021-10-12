Amdocs Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Amdocs Limited found using ticker (DOX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 80 and has a mean target at 87.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.14 while the 200 day moving average is 77.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,957m. Find out more information at: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. In addition, the company offers advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.