AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -61.6% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc found using ticker (AMC) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.39. With the stocks previous close at 6.23 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -61.6%. The 50 day MA is 5.17 while the 200 day moving average is 9.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,183m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,221m based on the market concensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.