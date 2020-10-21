AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc found using ticker (AMC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 3.93. Now with the previous closing price of 3.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $387m. Company Website: http://www.amctheatres.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.

