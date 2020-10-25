AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc found using ticker (AMC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 1 with a mean TP of 3.93. With the stocks previous close at 3.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.52 and the 200 day moving average is 4.64. The market cap for the company is $369m. Company Website: http://www.amctheatres.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. AMC Entertainment Holdings is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co., Ltd.

