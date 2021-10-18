Twitter
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -86.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc found using ticker (AMC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 16 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 5.44. Now with the previous closing price of 40.07 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -86.4%. The 50 day MA is 41.73 while the 200 day moving average is 33.82. The market cap for the company is $20,913m. Company Website: http://www.amctheatres.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

