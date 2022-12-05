AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -67.2% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc with ticker code (AMC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 0.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.68. Now with the previous closing price of 8.17 this would indicate that there is a downside of -67.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.11. The market cap for the company is $4,194m. Company Website: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,376m based on the market concensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.