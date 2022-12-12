AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -55.8% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc with ticker code (AMC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 7.5 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.68. With the stocks previous close at 6.07 this indicates there is a potential downside of -55.8%. The 50 day MA is 6.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.84. The market cap for the company is $3,049m. Visit the company website at: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,346m based on the market concensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.