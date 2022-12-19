AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -52.1% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc with ticker code (AMC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 0.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.68. Now with the previous closing price of 5.6 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -52.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,726m. Find out more information at: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,304m based on the market concensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.