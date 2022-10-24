AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -47.2% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc with ticker code (AMC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 0.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.35. With the stocks previous close at 6.35 this indicates there is a potential downside of -47.2%. The 50 day MA is 9.71 while the 200 day moving average is 14.77. The market cap for the company is $3,332m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,758m based on the market concensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.