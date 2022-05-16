AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.2% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc with ticker code (AMC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 35.1 and 1 and has a mean target at 9.95. With the stocks previous close at 11.2 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.38 and the 200 day MA is 28.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,062m. Find out more information at: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $5,386m based on the market concensus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.