AMC Entertainment Holdings, – Consensus Indicates Potential -33.9% Downside

AMC Entertainment Holdings, found using ticker (AMC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 35.1 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 10.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.8 this would indicate that there is a downside of -33.9%. The day 50 moving average is 17.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,272m. Find out more information at: https://www.amctheatres.com

The potential market cap would be $5,471m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.