Amazon.com, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Amazon.com, Inc. found using ticker (AMZN) have now 45 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $2700.00 and $1850. calculating the mean target price we have $2394.84. With the stocks previous close at $2079.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $1900.24 while the 200 day moving average is $1811.09. The market cap for the company is $1,055,872m. Company Website: http://www.amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Volkswagen AG. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.