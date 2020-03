Amazon.com – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Amazon.com found using ticker (AMZN) now have 45 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $2700.00 and $1850. with a mean TP of $2404.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at $1884.30 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The 50 day MA is $1986.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to $1834.19. The market cap for the company is $937,750m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amazon.com

Amazon.com engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

