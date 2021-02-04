AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. found using the Ticker (AMS.MC) now have 24 analysts providing opinions on the stock. The overall opinion of which is a ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €78.00 and €45. with the average target price sitting at €62.13. Now with the previous closing price of €54.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day MA is €56.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to €51.61. The company has a market capitalisation of €25b. Visit the company website at: http://www.amadeus.com

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.