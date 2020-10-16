Aluminum Corporation of China L – Consensus Indicates Potential 172.2% Upside

Aluminum Corporation of China L found using ticker (ACH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.51 and 14.51 and has a mean target at 14.51. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 172.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.64 while the 200 day moving average is 5.58. The company has a market cap of $6,716m. Company Website: http://www.chalco.com.cn

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electrical power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon, aluminum alloy, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, raw and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment researches and develops, produces, and operates energy products, including coal mining; and generates and sells electricity using thermal power, wind power, and solar power sources to regional power grid corporations, as well as manufactures power related equipment. The company also acquires, manufactures, and distributes bauxite mines and limestone ore; and provides engineering project management, and research and development services. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

