Altria Group, Inc. found using ticker (MO) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 37 with a mean TP of 49.65. With the stocks previous close at 46.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.11 and the 200 day MA is 45.56. The market cap for the company is $82,957m. Visit the company website at: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $89,249m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.