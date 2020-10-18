Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.6% Upside

Altria Group found using ticker (MO) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 39 calculating the average target price we see 49.07. Now with the previous closing price of 39.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.72 while the 200 day moving average is 40.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $73,463m. Find out more information at: http://www.altria.com

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands names; owns Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Conn Creek, Patz & Hall, and Erath wine brands; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in transportation, power generation, real estate, and manufacturing equipment industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

