Altria Group found using ticker (MO) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 37 and has a mean target at 49.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.84 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 44.03 and the 200 day MA is 48.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $80,486m. Find out more information at: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $88,007m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.