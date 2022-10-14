Follow us on:

Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Altria Group with ticker code (MO) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 36 with a mean TP of 48.57. With the stocks previous close at 44.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.98 and the 200 day MA is 48.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $82,640m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $89,694m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

