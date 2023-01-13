Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Altria Group found using ticker (MO) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 49.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 45.72 and the 200 day moving average is 46.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $81,365m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $87,136m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.