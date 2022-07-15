Twitter
Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Altria Group with ticker code (MO) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 36 with a mean TP of 52.01. With the stocks previous close at 41.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.1. The company has a market cap of $75,374m. Visit the company website at: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $93,427m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

