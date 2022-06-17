Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Altria Group found using ticker (MO) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 56.58. With the stocks previous close at 45.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.75. The company has a market cap of $82,163m. Find out more information at: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $101,791m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.