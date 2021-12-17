Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Altria Group found using ticker (MO) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 53.78. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.48 and the 200 day moving average is 47.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $86,981m. Visit the company website at: https://www.altria.com

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in transportation, power generation, real estate, and manufacturing equipment industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.