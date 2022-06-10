Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Altria Group with ticker code (MO) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 50 and has a mean target at 56.58. Now with the previous closing price of 49.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day MA is 53.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.8. The market cap for the company is $88,102m. Company Website: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $100,723m based on the market concensus.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.