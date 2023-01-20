Altria Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Altria Group with ticker code (MO) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 49.07. Now with the previous closing price of 44.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.68 and the 200 day moving average is 46.74. The market cap for the company is $79,823m. Find out more information at: https://www.altria.com

The potential market cap would be $89,001m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Altria Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. Altria Group was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.