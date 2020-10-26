Altimmune – Consensus Indicates Potential 319.5% Upside

Altimmune found using ticker (ALT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 49. With the stocks previous close at 11.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 319.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.87 and the 200 day moving average is 13.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $395m. Visit the company website at: http://altimmune.com

Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer. The company also develops veterinary product candidates. It has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. Altimmune is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn