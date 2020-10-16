Altimmune – Consensus Indicates Potential 273.2% Upside

Altimmune found using ticker (ALT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 49. Now with the previous closing price of 13.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 273.2%. The day 50 moving average is 13.56 and the 200 day moving average is 12.7. The company has a market cap of $431m. Visit the company website at: http://altimmune.com

Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer. The company also develops veterinary product candidates. It has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. Altimmune is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

