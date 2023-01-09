Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Altimmune – Consensus Indicates Potential 93.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Altimmune with ticker code (ALT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 27.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 93.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.64 and the 200 day moving average is 10.69. The company has a market cap of $702m. Visit the company website at: https://altimmune.com

The potential market cap would be $1,359m based on the market concensus.

Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune in September 2015. Altimmune was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

