Altimmune – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.9% Upside

Altimmune found using ticker (ALT) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 27.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.83 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 64.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.95 and the 200 day MA is 10.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $801m. Find out more information at: https://altimmune.com

The potential market cap would be $1,320m based on the market concensus.

Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune in September 2015. Altimmune was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.