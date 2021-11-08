Twitter
Altimmune – Consensus Indicates Potential 180.8% Upside

Altimmune with ticker code (ALT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30.86. With the stocks previous close at 10.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 180.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $430m. Company Website: http://altimmune.com

Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use. It also focuses on developing ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. Altimmune has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. The company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

