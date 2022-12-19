Altimmune – Consensus Indicates Potential 165.0% Upside

Altimmune found using ticker (ALT) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 27.75. Now with the previous closing price of 10.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 165.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $564m. Company Website: https://altimmune.com

The potential market cap would be $1,496m based on the market concensus.

Altimmune, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune in September 2015. Altimmune was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.