Altimmune, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 168.1% Upside

Altimmune, Inc. with ticker code (ALT) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 27.75. With the stocks previous close at 10.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 168.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.73 and the 200 day MA is 10.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $497m. Company Website: https://altimmune.com

The potential market cap would be $1,331m based on the market concensus.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.