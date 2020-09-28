Alteryx – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

Alteryx with ticker code (AYX) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 195 and 110 with the average target price sitting at 158.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 112.31 and the 200 day moving average is 129.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,405m. Company Website: http://www.alteryx.com

Alteryx provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx in March 2011. Alteryx was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

