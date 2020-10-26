Alteryx – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Alteryx found using ticker (AYX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 213 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 162.67. Now with the previous closing price of 136.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 123.62 while the 200 day moving average is 135.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,187m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.alteryx.com

Alteryx provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx in March 2011. Alteryx was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

