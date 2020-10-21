Alteryx – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Alteryx with ticker code (AYX) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 213 and 125 with a mean TP of 162.67. With the stocks previous close at 140.14 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.38 and the 200 day MA is 134. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,290m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alteryx.com

Alteryx provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx in March 2011. Alteryx was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn