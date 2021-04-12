Alteryx – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.7% Upside

Alteryx found using ticker (AYX) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 166 and 73 with a mean TP of 136. With the stocks previous close at 84.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.7%. The 50 day MA is 87.35 while the 200 day moving average is 114.69. The market cap for the company is $5,732m. Visit the company website at: http://www.alteryx.com

Alteryx provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Analytics Hub, a server-based product that provides a centralized and governed, web-based experience for process automation, collaboration, and analytics; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx has strategic relationship with Veritone. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx in March 2011. Alteryx was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.