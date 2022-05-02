Twitter
Alteryx – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Alteryx found using ticker (AYX) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 127 and 60 with a mean TP of 82.17. With the stocks previous close at 67.2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,374m. Company Website: https://www.alteryx.com

The potential market cap would be $5,348m based on the market concensus.

Alteryx provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Gallery that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx in March 2011. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

