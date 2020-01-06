Alphabet Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Alphabet Inc. found using ticker (GOOG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1712.76 and 1400 and has a mean target at 1501.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1367.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The day 50 moving average is 1333.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1231.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $938,881m. Visit the company website at: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.