Alphabet Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Alphabet Inc. found using ticker (GOOG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1712.76 and 1400 calculating the mean target price we have 1549.13. With the stocks previous close at 1466.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1392.49 and the 200 day MA is 1267.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $988,192m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.