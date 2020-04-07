Alphabet Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.9% Upside

Alphabet Inc. found using ticker (GOOG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1712.76 and 1300 calculating the mean target price we have 1546.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1097.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1244.75 and the 200 day MA is 1312.81. The market cap for the company is $814,535m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

