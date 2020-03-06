Alphabet Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Alphabet Inc. with ticker code (GOOG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1712.76 and 1450 with the average target price sitting at 1616.37. With the stocks previous close at 1319.04 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 1451.33 and the 200 day MA is 1320.57. The market cap for the company is $868,894m. Find out more information at: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn