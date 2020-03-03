Alphabet Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

Alphabet Inc. with ticker code (GOOG) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1712.76 and 1450 with the average target price sitting at 1616.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1389.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1459.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1318.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $958,554m. Visit the company website at: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. It also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

