Alphabet Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Alphabet Inc. found using ticker (GOOG) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1712.76 and 1400 calculating the mean target price we have 1501.98. Now with the previous closing price of 1361.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1311.19 and the 200 day moving average is 1207.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $930,377m. Find out more information at: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.