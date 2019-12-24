Alphabet – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Alphabet with ticker code (GOOG) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1712.76 and 1400 calculating the average target price we see 1501.98. Now with the previous closing price of 1349.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1321.17 and the 200 day MA is 1216.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $930,898m. Find out more information at: http://www.abc.xyz

Alphabet provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure. This segment also offers digital content, cloud services, hardware devices, and other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, including Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as Internet and television services. Alphabet was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.