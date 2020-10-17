Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 126.5% Upside

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. found using ticker (APT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 with a mean TP of 32.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 126.5%. The day 50 moving average is 14.4 and the 200 day MA is 15.34. The market cap for the company is $198m. Find out more information at: http://www.alphaprotech.com

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

