Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, found using ticker (AMR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 202 and 200 and has a mean target at 201. Given that the stocks previous close was at 160.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 156.46 while the 200 day moving average is 151.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,376m. Find out more information at: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $2,982m based on the market concensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.