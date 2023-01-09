Alpha Metallurgical Resources, – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.6% Upside

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, with ticker code (AMR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 215 and 193 with the average target price sitting at 204. Now with the previous closing price of 141.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 44.6%. The day 50 moving average is 158.17 while the 200 day moving average is 148.5. The company has a market cap of $2,418m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.alphametresources.com

The potential market cap would be $3,497m based on the market concensus.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.